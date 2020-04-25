|
Dorothy A. Serfass
05/24/1950 - 04/24/2020
Dorothy A. Serfass, 69, of Kunkletown passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Dorothy was born May 27, 1950, in Dotter's Corner, Kunkletown, daughter of the late David and Emma (Beers) Serfass.
She worked as a seamstress at Scotties Fashion in Kresgeville for more than 40 years, and later, at Fanatics in Tatamy.
Dorothy was a member of Salem St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kresgeville.
We have been blessed with the presence of Dorothy in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her siblings, David M. Serfass and his wife, Renee, of Kunkletown, Clarence Serfass and his wife, Diane, of Kunkletown, Catherine Lippincott and her husband, Alan, of Sciota, and Stella Serfass of Port Orange, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Stanley Serfass.
A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Dotter's Corner Cemetery in Kunkletown.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
1426 Route 209, Gilbert, PA 18331
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020