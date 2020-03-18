|
Dorothy E. Bittenbender
07/18/1926 - 03/18/2020
Dorothy E. Bittenbender, 93, lifetime resident of Hamilton Township, died early Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor where she was a resident since 2004.
Born on July 18,1926 at home in Hamilton Square, she was a daughter of the late Forrest and Jenny (Schick) Stout and graduated from Stroudsburg High School in 1945.
In earlier years, Dorothy worked with the cleaning staff at the county home and then later was a cook at Snydersville Diner from where she retired after over thirty years of service. She was a member of Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church.
Surviving are a son, Bryan Bittenbender and wife Judy of Stroudsburg; three granddaughters, Brenda Wilson and husband Don of Tunkhannock, Beth Falk and fiance Joe Skarzenski of North East, and Nicole Bittenbender and fiance Brian Brewer of Stroudsburg; eight great-grandchildren, Cassidy Mosher, Mason Mosher, Anne Falk, Abby Falk, Karl Falk, Kailyn Padula, Brooke Padula and Tristan Brewer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Barry Bittenbender; a granddaughter, Tracy Bittenbender; and four siblings, William "Buzz" Stout, Freddy "Fud" Stout, Jean Motts and Madlyn Motts.
A private graveside service and burial will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Sciota with Rev. Steven Claycomb officiating. A picnic to celebrate Dorothy's life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Pleasant Valley Manor, 4227 Manor Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020