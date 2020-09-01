1/1
Dorothy Elizabeth Rossini
1915 - 2020
Dorothy Elizabeth Rossini
08/28/1915 - 09/01/2020
Dorothy Elizabeth Rossini peacefully passed away September 1, 2020 at Grace Park Senior Living in Stroudsburg. She was 105 years old. She was the wife of the late Steve Rossini.
She was born on August 28, 1915 in Port Chester, New York. She lived and raised her family in Yonkers, New York.
She is survived by her children: Dorothy (Larry) Hurley, Nancy (Thomas) Tully, Stephen (Jocelyn) Rossini; 4 grandchildren, Cristin Hurley, Colleen (Dustin) Baxley, Amanda Tully and Alexander Rossini and 2 great-grandchildren, Jacklyn Hurley and Andrew Baxley.
Funeral services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
William H Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
