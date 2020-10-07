Dorothy Jane Mille

06/21/1946 - 10/05/2020

Dorothy Jane Miller 74, of Greentown passed away October 5, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono. She was the wife of Eric D. Miller.

The daughter of Harry and Mary (Bachochin) Meyers.

Dorothy was born in Hellertown, Pennsylvania on June 21, 1946.

Dorothy enjoyed living in Promised Land, bingo, bowling and square dancing.

Dorothy was a graduate of Saucon Valley High School, Allentown Business School and the Stroudsburg School of cosmetology; worked at Penn Hills, Monroe Optical and also drove a school bus for Lehigh-Carbon Intermediate School. She owned and operated Dottie Miller's Beauty.

In addition to her husband Dorothy's survived by her sons Scott Stiff of Orlando, Florida and Daniel "Danny" Stiff and his wife Susan Hoffman of Catasauqua, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren Macy Hoffman and Andrew Gehringer; great-grandchildren Logan and Carter as well as another great-grandchild on the way; her sister's Mary Becker of Austin, Texas and Shirley Hemling of Coudersport, Pennsylvania.

Dorothy was predeceased by many brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dale and Francis Hughes Cancer Center 181 East Brown Street East Stroudsburg Pennsylvania 18301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store