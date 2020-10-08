Dorothy Jane Urban

03/15/1938 - 10/03/2020

Dorothy Jane (Bossert) Urban (82), loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020, after a long illness. Her loving children were by her side. Born in Upper Merion, PA on March 15, 1938, Jane was the daughter of the late Dorothy Mae Campbell Loughin and Earl D. Bossert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband, William A. Urban. She is survived by her children, Thomas A. Toth & wife Linda, Deborah A. Toth; Timothy A. Toth & wife Jean; and Tod A. Toth & wife Cheryl. Grandchildren: Bethany, Karina, TJ, Sarah, Thomas, Tyler and Ryan; Great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Walker, Mitzi and Ettison. She is also survived by her sister Patricia A. Kelly; nephew Donald C. Kelly & wife Suk, and great-niece, Dot. She was God Mother to Beth Ann and Karen. Also holding a special family bond were William Urban Jr. & wife Donna and Nate & Tammy Dunleavy & children. The most recent little man in her life was her 'grand-dog' Elijah.

Jane, as she was known all her life, attended Upper Merion High School and enjoyed lifelong friendships with her classmates; but special to her were Elene Giorgio and Barbara Mullin. She looked forward to each class reunion as a time to renew acquaintances and friendships.

An active member of Slatington Baptist Church since 1986, Jane was proud to serve on the Diaconate Board, Church Advisory Board, and was Treasurer of the American Baptist Women's Ministry. She attended Sunday School and Bible Study. She was a born organizer and considered it a labor of love to assist with the annual Used Clothing Days and Church Yard Sale for 25 years. She made a joyful noise as an Alto in the Slatington Baptist Church Choir for 20 years.

Jane's spiritual gift was her card ministry. She spent hours each week writing personal cards, letters, and notes to family, friends, and people that she met and considered special in her life. She sent hundreds of cards annually and to several generations of families. Jane never forgot a birthday or anniversary. Her family often teased she kept the Post Office in business.

Jane was employed by Pickerel Inn General Store in Dingmans Ferry, PA and Erhlich's Meat Market in E. Stroudsburg, PA for many years. Her last job before retiring was at Used Kids Stuff in Slatington, where she loved to iron and organize the clothing for sale.

D. Jane as she was fondly called by her Honored Lady friends of Amaranth, was a Life Member of Dorothy Lim Memorial Court #110, Order of the Amaranth of Stroudsburg being initiated in December 1979. In 1980, she was elected as their Royal Matron.

Jane loved to travel across the United States with her husband Bill. She rooted for her Clemson Tigers and Pitt Panthers football and basketball teams.

A celebration of Jane's life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Slatington Baptist Church, 509 Main Street, Slatington, PA. Visitation with family will begin at 10:00 AM and her Home Going Service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM, Rev. James LeVan officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Jane's memory are asked to consider contributions to Slatington Baptist Church 509 Main Street, Slatington, PA 18080 or Samaritan's Purse P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Harding Funeral Home

-

-



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store