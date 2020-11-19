Dorothy M. Hammond

11/12/2020

Dorothy M. Hammond, a long-time resident of the Poconos, died November 12, 2020 at Cokesbury Village, an assisted living facility in Hockessin, Delaware, after becoming infected with Covid 19.

Dorothy—known to her friends as Dottie—was born in Cresco on September 27, 1930 to Walter and Martha (Waltz) Morris. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to East Stroudsburg, where she was a member of Grace Lutheran and a 1948 graduate of East Stroudsburg High School.

After Dottie married Richard C. Hammond in 1953, the young couple moved to Stroudsburg and, later, Stroud Township, where they raised four sons. She was an active member of, and volunteer for, St. John's Lutheran Church, and, for many years, a Cub Scout volunteer.

In 1999, Richard and Dottie moved to Hockessin, Delaware to be closer to some of her children and grandchildren. Richard died in Hockessin in 2002.

Dottie enjoyed crafts, especially sewing, knitting, and needlework, and traveling with her husband. But most of all, she enjoyed visiting with her children and grandchildren.

Dottie is survived by her brothers Randall (Nita) and Brian (Margaret) of Reeders and her sister-in-law Vivian Morris of Northampton. She was predeceased by her brothers Leroy and E. James Morris. She is also survived by her four sons—David (Mary) of Denver, Colorado, Michael (Elektra) of Odessa, Delaware, Daniel (Susan) of Wilmington, Delaware, and Mark (Cathy) of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania.

A graveside burial service will be held at Laurelwood Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled for a date in the future.

Donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran in Stroudsburg, Grace Lutheran in Hockessin, Delaware, or to the Nature Conservancy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store