|
|
Dorothy M. Kishpaugh
05/02/2020
Dorothy M. "Dot" Kishpaugh, 73, of East Stroudsburg, passed away peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Vera (Hopkins) Marsh. Dorothy attended Stroudsburg Area School District. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
She had a great love for shopping, flowers, and going to yard sales.
She is survived by four daughters, Lisa Kishpaugh of East Stroudsburg, Jacqueline Olser and her husband Michael of Albrightsville, Melissa Gasdik and her husband Jeremy of Kunkletown and Tracy Kishpaugh of East Stroudsburg; a brother, Richard Marsh of Henryville; a sister, Jeanette Fish of Pen Argyl; a granddaughter, Katie Kishpaugh and her fiancé Bettina Focht of Albrightsville and a grandson, Michael Gasdik of Kunkletown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Marsh Jr. and by a granddaughter, Samantha Kishpaugh.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place in the H. G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020