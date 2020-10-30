1/1
Dorothy Neal
1946 - 2020
Dorothy Neal
12/9/1946 - 10/25/2020
Dorothy Neal, 73, of Bushkill, passed away suddenly Sunday evening October 25, 2020 at her home in Bushkill.
Born in Sylacauga, Alabama on December 9, 1946, she was a daughter of the late R.B. and Winnie Love (Massingale) Butler. Dorothy graduated from J.D. Thompson High School and Morris Brown College. She spent her working career in the medical field working as a nurse and retired as recreation assistant at Milford Manor in East Stroudsburg.
Dorothy was a very active member of Bushkill Reformed Church, Bushkill where she served as an elder and was on the consistory. Dorothy was a fixture at the church and was involved with every church group and volunteered for every activity. She also enjoyed gardening and taking care of her cactus. Dorothy cherished her moments as a grandmother.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her loving husband Shelly Neal who passed away in 2017, her daughter, Nicole Neal who passed away in 2003, brothers, Julius Butler "Hot Shot" and George Walter Butler "Fatt", sisters, Elnora Maxwell, Thelma Karim Virginia Odum and Johnnie Mae Cook.
Surviving is her daughter, Selena Washburn and her husband, Timothy, of Blakeslee, grandson, Remington Neal of Bushkill, treasured family and friends including, Douglas Brown also of Bushkill.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 1230 P.M. in the Bushkill Reformed Church, 5969 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg, Pastor Jim Virtue, officiating. Family and friends can offer their respects on Sunday at the church from 1:45 PM until 2:30 P.M.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made at www.yanacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
