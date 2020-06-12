Dorothy P. Mazza6/9/2020Dorothy P. Mazza, 92, of Weatherly, PA passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Weatherwood nursing home. She was of the Lutheran Faith. Dorothy had also resided in Coolbaugh Township previously for many years. She worked at a book keeper and secretary for Western Electric. She is survived by Joe and Gerry Mazza of Tobyahanna. Cremation was private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg