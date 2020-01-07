|
|
Dorothy Saltzman
3/25/1925 - 1/6/2020
Dorothy Saltzman, nee Waterman, of Shawnee-on-Delaware, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home at the age of 94 on Monday, January 6, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Dorothy was born into the Jewish faith on March 25th, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY to Jozef and Rachel Waterman, nee Diamant. She was a proud Dutch Descendant and loved speaking Dutch with her daughter. She was married to George Saltzman in Athens, Georgia in 1942 during WWII. They were married for 67 wonderful years, many of which were spent in New York, Belgium and Israel until George's death in 2010. Dorothy was an avid knitter of brilliant detail. She was known for her style, scarves, gourmet cooking and scrumptious baking. Her family was her life.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Rachelle Waring-Kuschner and husband Edward of Shawnee-on-Delaware; three grandchildren, Jordan Waring and wife Jana of Barcelona, Brandon Waring and wife Kathy of Atlanta, GA, and Ryan Waring and wife Sonia of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and ten great grandchildren. She had many friends including Linda George, Granny Pace, Sue Paragino and Alexandra DeBedout; and leaves behind her beloved grand dog, Delilah. She was predeceased by her brother, Mitchel Waterman.
Shiva will be observed on Thursday, January 9, at 7:00PM at 431 River Road in Shawnee-on-Delaware.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020