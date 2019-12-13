Home

Dorothy Storm

Dorothy Storm Obituary
Dorothy Storm
12/10/2019
Dorothy Storm, 70, of Easton, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Keith E. Storm Sr. for 49 years. Born in Easton, she was a daughter of the late James and Evelyn Cassidy. She graduated from Bangor High in 1968.
Surviving with her husband are her daughter, Jenny R. Wriker and her son Keith E. Storm Jr.; her grandchildren: Kylee, Mason, and Taylor Storm, Ryan and Michael Corcoran, and Caitlin Dibbler; and a sister, Joan Masker. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, James P. Cassidy Jr.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Lukes Hospice, 801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
