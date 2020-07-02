1/
Dorothy W. Coffman
1931 - 2020
Dorothy W. Coffman
5/27/1931 - 7/1/2020
Dorothy W. Coffman, 89, of Stroudsburg, died Wednesday evening, July 1, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township. She was the widow of John Coffman who died in 2012.
Born on May 27, 1931 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Franklin and Edna (Frey) Whitmore and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She worked at Grant's Department Store and K-Mart in East Stroudsburg.
Surviving are two children, Sandra Kizer of East Stroudsburg and Bruce John Coffman of Saylorsburg; five grandchildren, Casey, Brianna, George, Holly and Terry Lee; five great grandchildren; a sister, Hettie "Betty" Serfass of Pottstown; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Wright-LaBar; a granddaughter, Tara Jean; four sisters, Violet Fabel, Alice Ricer, Florence Unangst and Edith Dailey; and a brother, Richard Whitmore.
A private memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Pleasant Valley Manor, 4227 Manor Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St., Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
