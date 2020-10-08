Douglas C. Jenner
10/07/2020
Douglas C. Jenner, 82 of Stroudsburg passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family the morning of Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Douglas was the husband of Justine (Chris) (Baker) Jenner with whom he spent 60 years of marriage. Born in Montrose, PA he was the son of the late Gerald and Doris (Hewitt) Jenner.
Douglas was of the Catholic Faith. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Tannersville, a member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a volunteer for the Social Concerns food pantry through Our Lady of Victory Church. Douglas was employed as a truck driver for Roadway for most of his life, and also served in the United States Army. Douglas resided in Stroudsburg for the past 20 years and prior to that in Montrose.
In addition to his wife, Justine (Chris), Douglas is survived by his children; Shawn Marie Bryden and husband Mark, Kevin Jenner and wife Rebecca, Nancy A. Jenner, Jeffrey Jenner and wife Cynthia, and Doreen Husted and husband Thomas. Along with grandchildren; Jason Bryden, Amanda Hubbard, Andrew and Charles Jenner, Selina Elizabeth Ann Hamily, and Julia and Paige Husted, and great-grandchildren; Bradley and Jack Hubbard. Along with his parents, Douglas is preceded in death by his sister Shirley Atherholt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 327 Cherry Lane Rd, Tannersville, PA 18372, with military honors. Burial will follow in Fairdale Cemetery, Fairdale PA. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Douglas's honors to St. Luke's Hospice at www.slhn.org/vna/donate
or to the Social Concerns Committee through Our Lady of Victory Church. www.pulafuneralhome.com
