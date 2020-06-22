Douglas E. Gertz
Douglas E. Gertz
6/15/2020
Douglas E. Gertz, 55, of Long Pond, PA passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Patchogue, Long Island, New York he was the son of William and Carol (Jehoda) Gertz Sr. Douglas was a resident of the Long Pond area for the past 15 years and prior to that he resided in the Long Island, New York area.
Doug was employed as a New York City Fireman for the past 30 years. He was of the catholic faith.
He is survived by a son Jared D. Gertz and his fiancé Allana of Jacksonville, Florida.
Private cremation services were handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360. Burial will be in New York.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
