Douglas T. Van Ness02/26/1956 - 09/23/2020Douglas T. Van Ness, 64, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe County in Bartonsville. He was the husband of Lorraine (Skelly) Van Ness. They were married in Bernardsville, NJ and shared 40 years of marriage.Born on February 26, 1956 in Boonton, NJ and raised in Towaco, NJ, he was the son of the late Harry and Olive (Taylor) Van Ness and lived in Monroe County for the past 34 years, moving from New Jersey.He was a longtime employee of Halterman's auto dealer in East Stroudsburg, and previously worked at High Grade Beverage in Randolph, NJ.Doug was an avid golfer.In addition to his wife, surviving are three children, Katherine Van Ness, Kelly Chamberlain and Robert Chamberlain; a granddaughter, Olivia Chamberlain; and a sister, Valerie Cauley and her husband, John.There will be a visitation for family and friends (with a time of sharing) on Wednesday, September 30, from 6:00 to 8:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Cremation was private.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg