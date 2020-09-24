1/
Douglas T. VanNess
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas T. Van Ness
02/26/1956 - 09/23/2020
Douglas T. Van Ness, 64, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe County in Bartonsville. He was the husband of Lorraine (Skelly) Van Ness. They were married in Bernardsville, NJ and shared 40 years of marriage.
Born on February 26, 1956 in Boonton, NJ and raised in Towaco, NJ, he was the son of the late Harry and Olive (Taylor) Van Ness and lived in Monroe County for the past 34 years, moving from New Jersey.
He was a longtime employee of Halterman's auto dealer in East Stroudsburg, and previously worked at High Grade Beverage in Randolph, NJ.
Doug was an avid golfer.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three children, Katherine Van Ness, Kelly Chamberlain and Robert Chamberlain; a granddaughter, Olivia Chamberlain; and a sister, Valerie Cauley and her husband, John.
There will be a visitation for family and friends (with a time of sharing) on Wednesday, September 30, from 6:00 to 8:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Cremation was private.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved