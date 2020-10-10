1/
Duane E. Green Sr.
Duane E. Green Sr.
10/08/2020
Duane E. Green Sr. 57 of Tannersville, Pa. died on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020. He was the widower of Cheryl (Robbins) Green. Born in Pequannock, New Jersey he was the son of Mary (Korkiner) Dathe of Bloomington, IN. and the late Ralph H. Green Sr.
Duane was a resident of the East Stroudsburg, Pa. area for the past 20 years. He was the owner of Seal Tech Seal Coating Company of Stroudsburg, Pa. for the past several years. He was of the catholic faith. He enjoyed art painting, sketching, landscaping, hunting, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his mother he is survived by daughter Amanda Green, sons Duane Green Jr. and John Opperman Green, step daughter Jennifer Henry, brother, Ralph Green and a sister Karen (Green) Homanick.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:00am from St. Joseph's Church 454 Germantown Rd. West Milford, N.J. 07480 burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pulafuneralhome.com
Pula Funeral Home

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
