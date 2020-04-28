Home

William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768

Durand Laufer Kunkle

Durand Laufer Kunkle Obituary
Durand Laufer Kunkle
4/26/2020
Durand Laufer Kunkle, 82, of Saylorsburg, passed away Sunday, April 26 in The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton.
He was the loving husband of Marjorie A."Peggy" (Stout) Kunkle. They would have observed their 58th wedding anniversary in May of this year.
Born in Sciota, he was the son of the late Brinton Kunkle and the late Grace (Nace) Kunkle.
He was a member of the Zion United Lutheran Church in Brodheadsville. He was also a Korean War Air Force Veteran.
Durand was a banker and worked in financing for forty years before retiring in 2000. He was a graduate of Stroudsburg High School and the University of Scranton. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, and flying. Durand was an active member of the Zion United Lutheran Church's choir & ministry. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Damon L. Kunkle of Saylorsburg; a daughter, Lisa Kunkle-Meyers of Newnan, GA; a grandson, David Bizousky of Charleston, SC; a daughter-in-law, Lea Kunkle of Saylorsburg; and a son-in-law, Glen Meyers of Newnan, GA. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Kunkle.
Memorial services will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zion United Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1919 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
