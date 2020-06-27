Durand Laufer Kunkle04/26/2020Durand Laufer Kunkle, 82, of Saylorsburg, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton.He was the loving husband of Marjorie A. "Peggy" (Stout) Kunkle. They would have observed their 58th wedding anniversary in May of this year.Born in Sciota, he was the son of the late Brinton Kunkle and the late Grace (Nace) Kunkle.He was a member of the Zion United Lutheran Church in Brodheadsville. He also was a Korean War Air Force veteran.Durand was a banker and worked in financing for 40 years before retiring in 2000. He was a graduate of Stroudsburg High School and the University of Scranton. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, and flying. Durand was an active member of the Zion United Lutheran Church's choir and ministry. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Damon L. Kunkle of Saylorsburg, a daughter, Lisa Kunkle-Meyers of Newnan, Ga.; a grandson, David Bizousky of Charleston, S.C.; a daughter-in-law, Lea Kunkle of Saylorsburg; and a son-in-law, Glen Meyers of Newnan, Ga. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Kunkle.A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, from Zion United Lutheran Church in Brodheadsville, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ann Melot officiating. Burial of Durand's cremated remains will follow in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zion United Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1919 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322