Dylan L. Beinert
04/04/1997 - 12/04/2019
Dylan L. Beinert, age 22, of Kunkletown, Pa., passed away December 4, 2019, in Effort.
Dylan was born April 4, 1997, in East Stroudsburg, and was the beloved son of Sharon (McCarthy) Beinert of Kunkletown, and the late David L. Beinert.
He had worked as a former cashier for Weis Market in Brodheadsville. He also had worked as a busboy at the former Luna Rossa in Gilbert, and PVC in Swiftwater.
Dylan was an administrator for the Monroe County Pennsylvania Lost Pets. He loved to compose music and sing.
We have been blessed with the presence of Dylan in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving mother, Sharon; his sister, Diane Beinert of Kunkletown, and his brother, David L. Beinert and his wife, Erin, of Saylorsburg. Dylan also is survived by the apple of his eye, the one and only beloved niece, Daelynn Beinert; his grandmother, Lorraine Held and her husband, Charles, of Smithville, N.J.; two aunts, Joyce Snyder of Seneca, S.C., and Debra Clark and her husband, James, of Upper Saddle River, N.J.; cousins, Jimmy, Brandon, Bobby, and Billy; and his beloved dog, Luna.
In addition to his father, David, he was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Beinert, and a sister, Denise Beinert.
His funeral service will be held at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, where family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 6 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Dylan to your favorite animal rescue organization.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert, Pa.
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019