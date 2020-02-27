Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Earl L. Fields Jr.

Earl L. Fields Jr. Obituary
Earl L. Fields, Jr.
2/27/2020
Earl L. Fields, Jr. 74, of Bushkill passed away the morning of Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born in Norfolk, VA he was the son of the late Earl L. and Lee (Chatman) Fields, Sr.
Earl worked in New York City Transit for most of his life, working on the tracks. He also serviced in the United States Army.
Earl is survived by his partner of 27 years, Betty Keys, as well as his 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12-2pm, with services at 2pm, at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. A memorial service and burial will take place at Roosevelt Memorial Park , Chesapeake, VA at a later date.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
