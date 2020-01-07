Home

Earline A. Getz

Earline A. Getz Obituary
Earline A. Getz
1/5/2020
Earline A. Getz, 95, a long-time resident of Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home in Kunkletown, passed away on Sunday, January 5 in St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Hospital in Lehighton.
She was the wife of the late Elwood A. Getz and the late Kenneth Solt.
Born in Pratt, Kansas, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Ida (Monroe) Lewis.
She had been a factory worker at various facilities for many years and she later worked in the housekeeping department at Palmerton Hospital, retiring in 1987.
She attended the Middlecreek Christian Church's services while a resident at Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home in Kunkletown. She was a long-time member and former officer of T.O.P.S. Chapter 1113 in Kresgeville.
Earline is survived by three daughters, Sandra Herman and her husband Charles of Whitehall and twin girls, Annette L. Murphy and her husband Steven of Effort and Jeanette L. George and her companion Joel Beers of Palmerton; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Gilbert Solt, by a grandson, Eric Murphy, a son-in-law, Randy George and by four brothers and three sisters.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 9 from 10:00 to 12:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville. Services will begin at 12:00 PM with Rev. Steve Boothe officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Heights Memorial Park in East Weissport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 212 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
