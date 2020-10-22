Edith C. Patrick09/22/1937 - 10/20/2020Edith C. Patrick, a longtime resident of East Stroudsburg, PA passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday the 20th of October at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.Edith was born on September 22, 1937 in Philipsburg, St. Maarten in the Netherlands Antilles.She left St. Maarten when she was 2 months old and moved to Aruba until age 8. She grew up in Curacao from age 9. She was a good student with a facility for languages and an affinity for math. In addition to her native Papiamento, she spoke Dutch, English and Spanish fluently as well as proficient French.In December 1960, she was married to Alvin Alexander Patrick in Willemstad, Curaçao and they moved to the United States in 1963.The couple had three sons - Steven Alexander, William Benjamin and Alvin Jr.Edith had a long career as an accounts payable clerk and junior accountant at various insurance and leasing companies.She was a devout Christian who was a member of Janes United Methodist Church in Brooklyn, NY. For the last 20 years, she has been a dedicated member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Smithfield.Edith enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, singing in the church choir, studying the Bible, playing Soduku and Scrabble and sending heartfelt notes and cards written in her beautiful cursive handwriting.Edith is survived by her children: Steven Patrick (William Hughes) of Boston, MA, William Patrick (Sonji) of East Stroudsburg, PA and Alvin Patrick (Beverly) of Easton, CT & New York, NY; Her grandchildren: Arielle Patrick and Andrew Patrick of New York, NY, Kassandra Patrick and Camille Patrick of East Stroudsburg, PA, Liam Patrick-Hughes of Boston, MA; her half-sister Joan Morris of Toronto, Canada; Her cousins, Hector Arrindell of New York, NY, the Offerman Family of Willemstad, Curaçao.A public viewing will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. A private church service will be held at 1pm at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Smithfield. Burial will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg