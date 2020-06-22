Edith M. Semmel6/18/2020Edith M. Semmel, 94, of Lehighton, passed away Thursday, June 18 in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall.She was the loving wife of the late Walter J. Semmel. They celebrated 42 years of marriage together before his passing in 1995.Born in Kunkletown, she was the daughter of the late Astor Borger and the late Sadie (Frable) Borger.She was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ in Kunkletown.Edith survived breast cancer, a bad car accident and Covid 19 which she was Covid free since May 22 when the Lord called her home on June 18. She was a sewing machine operator in the garment industry for 44 years. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, pinochle, Skip-Bo, Uno and loved playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also an avid Philadelphia 76ers fan. On Sundays, she and her friends would go to church, and then go out for breakfast. Afterwards, they would all join at one of their houses to play the card game, Hasenpfeffer. Most of all, she was a loving mom, mammy, and grammy. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.She is survived by a daughter, JoAnn M. Quinn, wife of Terry of Ashfield, two grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and two great grandchildren on the way; Michael Quinn and his wife Rachel their children, Kennedy and Brayden; Michelle Behler, her son Kameron, and companion, Jeff Sampson, and his children, Lucas and Andrew plus two due in September. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clark Borger and a grandson Duane Anthony Quinn.A graveside memorial service will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Kunkletown.Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville