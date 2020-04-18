Home

Edna M. Piatt

Edna M. Piatt Obituary
Edna M. Piatt
12/11/2019
Edna M. Piatt, 69, of Stroud Township, passed away December 11, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Millard A. "Butch" Piatt, they were married in 1972.
Born in Washington, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Harriet "Pat" (Cooper) Johnson. She was a resident of Monroe County for the past 42 years, and prior to that of Washington, N.J. She was a 1969 graduate of Warren Hills High School.
Edna was a garment worker in East Stroudsburg, working at several places including Cortland Novelty. She also worked at the former Newberry Department Store on Main Street, Stroudsburg.
Edna loved to can her produce.
Edna is survived by her sisters, Linda Howell and her husband, Robert, of Stewartsvile, N.J., and Doris Foster of Ruskin, Fla., her brothers, Randy and Robert Johnson, both of Ruskin, Fla.; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or March of Dimes Foundations, 1275 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, NY 10605.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
