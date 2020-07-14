1/
Ednarose M. Smith
1934 - 2020
9/16/1934 - 7/12/2020
Ednarose M. Smith, 85 of Stroudsburg passed away with her daughters at her side on Sunday, July 12th at her home in LaBar Village, Stroudsburg.
Ednarose was born in Queens, NY on September 16, 1934, daughter of the late Charles and Mildred (Braun) Schaefer.
She was the loving wife of Bernard Smith who passed away in 1988.
Ednarose had worked as a Processor for Ridgewood Savings Bank in Glendale, NY for many years. She had also worked in the Life Insurance Company as a claims processor.
She attended St. Matthew's Catholic Church in East Stroudsburg.
We will remember her as we think about the things she loved to do – she enjoyed going to the Casino, reading books, watching old movies and writing poetry. Some of her favorite things were spending time with her family and friends and traveling.
We have been blessed with the presence of Ednarose in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her daughters: Dr. Karen J. Smith of Kresgeville and Maureen C. Bauer and her partner John R. Vanderweel of Stroudsburg.
She was the loving grandmother to her grandchildren: Jason Schuster and his wife Amy of Kunkletown; Christine Schuster and her husband Joseph Randis III of Kunkletown; Melinda Constantine and her husband Steve of Westbury, NY; Kara Kern and her husband Travis of Palmerton; and Thomas Schuster and his fiancée Rachel Kroboth of Kresgeville and her seven great grandchildren: Alex, Matthew, Ryan, Caiden, Jayce, Tanner and Lucas.
In addition to her husband Bernard she was preceded in death by a grandson: Jonathan M. Schuster.
Interment will be private at the All Faiths Cemetery, Middle Village, Queens, NY
Memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Ednarose Smith to a charity of one's choice.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert is in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com
Gower Funeral Hom
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
