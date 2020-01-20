Home

Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535

Edson Bernard Acosta

Edson Bernard Acosta Obituary
Edson Bernard Acosta
01/17/2020
Edson Bernard Acosta, 71, of Tobyhanna, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at home. He was the loving husband of Semoy (Lookkin) Acosta. Born in Trinidad, he was a son of Barbara (John) Acosta of Trinidad and the late Pedro Julian Acosta.
Edson and his family came to America in the 1970s, where Edson quickly took up work on Wall Street and remained for 10 years. After Wall Street, Edson sought a more creative path and turned his woodworking skills into a full career, with his company Woodworks by Edson. Over the last 30 years, Edson created countless woodworks in the surrounding area, from five-story decks to Gazebos. In his earlier years, Edson was a touring guitarist in The Living Strings, another hobby that Edson retained a passion for up until his final days.
In addition to his wife, and mother, he is survived by his sons: Darren Acosta and his wife, Amy of Tobyhanna; Anthony Acosta and his fiancée, Leigh Ann Benicewicz of San Francisco; daughter, Shelley Acosta Durant and her husband, Marc of East Stroudsburg; brothers: Gerard, Ernald, Igor Acosta and sister, Ingrid Gordon all of Trinidad; and four grandchildren: Alyssa Durant, Aidan Acosta, Olivia Durant, and Dylan Durant. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Greer Acosta.
There will be a viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 24 at Bolock Funeral Home Crematory, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. The Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to by visiting donate.lls.org
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
