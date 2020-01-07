|
Edward B. Lukeman
1/6/2020
Edward B. Lukeman, 82, of Saylorsburg, passed away on Monday, January 6 at Pocono Spring Village, East Stroudsburg.
He was the beloved husband of Deb Powers, with whom he shared thirty three years.
Born and raised in Morristown, NJ, he was a son of the late Paul and Gertrude (Tunis) Lukeman.
After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and spent four years serving his country and was honorably discharged. He then became a New Jersey State Police Trooper and retired after twenty two years of service. Upon his retirement, he was a part time driver for Enterprise Rent-a-Car. Prior to moving to Saylorsburg in 1987, he resided in Great Meadows, NJ for several years.
Ed enjoyed camping, campfires, cruising, canoeing, kayaking, sailing, fishing, hiking and riding his motorcycle. Accomplishments over the years included getting his private pilot's and extra class amateur radio operator (W3MI) licenses and hiking a major portion of the Appalachian Trail. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Cherry Valley Rod and Gun Club. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends who are thankful for their memories.
Ed's family truly appreciates the care, kindness and compassion that he received while a resident of Pocono Spring Village.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Edward B. Lukeman Jr. and his wife Linda of Morganton, NC; Jeffrey Lukeman and his wife Tanya of Mt. Vision, NY and Sean Lukeman and his wife Kathleen of Troy, NH; daughter, Heather Lukeman of Fort Collins, CO; grandsons, Josh (Alicia) and Dalton; granddaughters, Mandy (Justin), Lilly (Justin) and Alexis and a brother-in-law, Doug Powers (Betty) of Great Meadows, NJ. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Lukeman, grandson, Joey Lukeman and granddaughter, Samantha Lukeman.
As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A service to celebrate Ed's life will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department, 24 Cemetery Road, Great Meadows, NJ 07838.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Independence Township Volunteer Fire Company are requested.
The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020