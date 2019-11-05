|
Edward E. Klingel
11/03/2019
Edward E. Klingel, 66, passed away, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Wilkes-Barre VA
Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Denise (Hoffner) Klingel, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Edward and Janet (Terboss) Klingel.
After graduating from Stroudsburg High School, Edward joined the United States Marine Corp, which led him to serving in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, he spent his career working as a mason. Everyone who knew "Eddie" knew he was a hardworking and loving family man who was always making jokes, smiling, and laughing. He was loved by many, and will be missed by all.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jessica Klingel-Watts and her husband, Tom of Mount Pocono; sisters: Diane Hanson and her fiancé, Jim of Stroudsburg; and Sherri Lyon and her husband, Steve of East Stroudsburg; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, by visiting wilkes-barre.va.gov/giving; or to the Disabled American Veterans, by visiting dav.org.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019