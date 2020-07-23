1/
Edward Emery
1941 - 2020
Edward "Ed" J. Emery, age 79 of Kunkletown passed away July 10, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg.
He was born in Darby on January 14, 1941 son of the late Francis and Catherine (Love) Emery.
Ed's wife Margie predeceased him on September 9, 2017. He lost the love of his life that day.
He relocated to the Poconos in 1974 to pursue his passion for hunting, fishing, skiing, dirt biking, snowmobiling and golfing. He did it all.
Ed also did western hunting and shot the second largest mule deer in the state of Wyoming in 1973. He also enjoyed salt water fishing from his home in Cape May, NJ.
Ed served his country in the Army National Guard.
Ed's business life consisted of the construction of many homes in Delaware, Carbon and Monroe Counties.
In his retirement he opened a Loss Control Insurance Inspection business. He and his wife Margie also owned and operated Lake Harmony Lodge in Lake Harmony for eleven years.
Ed often said, he had no regrets and would love to live the same life all over again.
He is a survived by a cousin: Michael Labriola of Kunkletown and Michael's nephew: Darren Dalia of Kunkletown who took care of him since his beloved wife's passing.
He is also survived by his beloved dog Bentley and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to AWSOM Animals, P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
