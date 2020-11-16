Edward F. Soto
11/11/2020
Edward F. Soto 44 of Tobyhanna, Pa. died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York he was the son of Fernando and Rea Soto. He was residing in the Tobyhanna area for the past year and prior to that of Brooklyn, N.Y. He worked in the Information Technology Field for many years and he was of the catholic faith.
He is survived by his grandmother Matilda Soto and his nephew Furio Soto both of Oakland, CA.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
