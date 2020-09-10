1/1
Edward "Rich" Gralinski
Edward "Rich" Gralinski
9/8/2020
Edward "Rich" Gralinski, 85, of Clarks Summit, Pa., passed away on September 8 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Betty, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
He is survived by his children, MaryAnne Pfeiffer of Millersville, Md.; Patricia Gralinska of Nazareth, Pa.; Barbara Schultz of Effort, Pa.; Paul Gralinski of Greer, S.C.; James Gralinski of Topton, Pa.; Joseph Gralinski of Jermyn, Pa.; John Gralinski of Arlington, Wash.; and Edward Gralinski of Philadelphia, Pa.; 23 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Kathleen; his son, Thomas Gralinski; and his brother, Raymond Gralinski.
He was born in Orange, N.J., and raised in Bloomfield, N.J. He attended Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J., and earned his credential as a licensed Professional Engineer.
He began his career as a Design Engineer, designing manufacturing machinery for companies like Mars Candy and Johnson and Johnson. He later founded several businesses including ERG Engineering Inc., RIC Inspection and Engineering, and ERG Staffing.
Rich was devoutly religious and a devoted family man who prided himself in not being politically correct. His favorite topics of conversation were religion and politics. He was a snappy dresser whose gleaming Mercedes Benz stood out in the church parking lot. After he moved to Clarks Summit seven years ago, he and Betty were faithful members of Our Lady of Snows Church and attended daily Mass at Saint Gregory's in Clarks Green.
The funeral Mass will be private with services by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Friends may call today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St., Clarks Summit
lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
