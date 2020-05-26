Home

Edward Hendricks


1942 - 2020
Edward Hendricks Obituary
Edward Hendricks
4/6/1942 - 5/22/2020
Edward Clayton Hendricks, 78, of East Stroudsburg, passed away on Friday May 22, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Susan Gail (Ace) Hendricks, they were married for 55 years
Born April 6, 1942 in East Stroudsburg, the son of the late Clayton and Bessie (Richardson) Hendricks. He was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
Ed was a Peacetime Army Veteran, serving in Germany.
In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his daughter Sara Hendricks-McGee and her wife Amanda of East Stroudsburg, his son Edward Charles Hendricks and his wife Linh of Audubon, PA ; his grandchildren Grady, Evan, Kaitlyn and Carson.
He is also survived by his brothers Ronald of East Stroudsburg, Robert and his wife Paula of Milford, and his sister Rena Hendricks of Georgia, his sister in law Norma Kane of East Stroudsburg and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Bensing Thomas Funeral Home 401 North Street, Stroudsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Pocono Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020
