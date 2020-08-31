Edward J. Geromanos, Jr.8/29/2020Edward J. Geromanos, Jr. 63, of Wilkes Barre passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Born in Hazlet, New Jersey he was the son of Edward and Patricia (Kelly) Geromanos. Edward was the husband of Denise Ruggiero-Rutledge Geromanos.Edward worked as a tiler for most of his life. He has lived in the Wilkes Barre area for the past 3 years and prior to that in Stroudsburg. Edward will be remembered most for being a hardworking, loving father, friend, and family man.Edward is survived by his children; Paul Allan Rutledge III and his wife Denise, Jessica Jean Geromanos and Her husband Nicholas Adragna, Edward James Geromanos III, and Nicolette Ann Geromanos, along with grandchildren; Paul Allan Rutledge IIII, Christopher James Geromanos, and Zakery Kenneth Rutledge, and his brother; Scott Geromanos.Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6-8PM at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg