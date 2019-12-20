|
|
Edward J. Hudak
12/19/19
Edward J. Hudak 92 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Thursday Dec. 19, 2019 in the Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Louise (Konkol) Hudak with whom he had celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Born in Dickson City, Pa. he was the son of Andrew and Mary Ann (Reda) Hudak. Ed was a lifelong resident of the Stroudsburg moving here in 1956. Ed first worked at the former Ronson Lighter Corp. in Delaware Water Gap for many years until its closing and then he worked for the Weiler Brush Company in Cresco, Pa. as their Engineer Manager for 17 years retiring in 1993.
Ed was a very active member of St. Luke's Catholic Church of Stroudsburg, Pa. where he served as a lecture, was on the finance committee and the festival committee. Ed was an Army Air Corp. veteran of WWII. Ed was very active with the Knights of Columbus being a member of council #4084 Stroudsburg, serving as recording secretary and past grand knight, secretary of the home association for many years, and 4th. degree knight of Assembly #980 where served as controller for many years, past faithful navigator, and district deputy for 2 years. Ed also served as the Stroud Township auditor for many years and was a member of the Stroud Twp. parks and recreation committee.
In addition to his wife Louise he is survived by 2 sons: Edward A. Hudak of Bartonsville, Pa. and Thomas G. Hudak and his wife Pamela of East Stroudsburg, Pa. a sister Delores Martinelli of Olyphant, Pa. and a granddaughter Ariel E. Hudak of Orlando, Fl.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019 at 10:00am from St. Luke's Catholic 818 Main St. Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 with Fr. Carmen Perry as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg, Pa. There will be a viewing from 9:00am until the time of the mass at the church.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Luke's Catholic Church 818 Main St. Stroudsburg, Pa.18360 or Compassionate Care Hospice 237 E. Brown St. E. Stroudsburg, Pa. 18301. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019