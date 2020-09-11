Edward J. Spannagel09/08/2020Edward J. Spannagel, 69, of East Stroudsburg passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Geisinger Medical Center. Born and raised in Long Island, NY he was the son of that last William and Lydia Spannagel. Edward was the husband of Rosemarie (Lemyre) Spannagel, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.Edward had resided in the East Stroudsburg area for the past 20 years, and prior to that in Upstate New York. He worked in printing before becoming a custodian at the East Stroudsburg Elementary School. Edward served seven years in the United States Coast Guard and was also a volunteer firefighter in NY and later with the Marshalls Creek Fire Co.In addition to his wife, Rosemarie, Edward is survived by his children; Lydia Rose Spannagel and Edward J. Spannagel, along with grandson Luca J. Spannagel.Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 North 9th Street, Stroudsburg,