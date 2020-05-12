|
Edward P. Buddin
05/11/2020
Edward P. Buddin, 74, of Stroudsburg passed away the morning of Monday, May 11, 2020. He was the husband of Lynda (Nelson) Buddin. Born in Brooklyn, NY Edward was the son of the late Charles and Theresa (Ryan) Buddin.
Edward worked as hospital security for the past 20 years. He has resided in the Stroudsburg area for the last 9 years and prior to that in Brooklyn, NY. Edward was also a US Army Veteran.
In addition to his wife Lynda, he is survived by his children; Edward C. Buddin, Scott Buddin, and Bryan Buddin, all of Brooklyn, NY. Along with 11 grandchildren. Edward is preceded in death by his two brothers; Charles Buddin and Thomas Buddin.
There will be a private viewing held at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 1-2pm. Cremation will be private.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020