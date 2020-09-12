1/
Edwin Leonardo Cruz
1939 - 2020
Edwin Leonardo Cruz
04/30/1939 - 09/10/2020
Edwin Leonardo Cruz, 81, of Polk Township, Kunkletown, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at his home.
Edwin was the loving husband of Angeles (Garcia) Cruz. They celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary on September 2, 2020.
He was born April 30, 1939, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, son of the late Leonardo and Lucia (Soto) Cruz.
Edwin had worked as a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service in Brooklyn, N.Y., for 41 years until retiring.
He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Edwin was an avid softball player, and a lover of the New York Yankees.
We have been blessed with the presence of Edwin in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Angeles, of Kunkletown; his children, Edwin Angel Cruz of Kunkletown, and Doreen Cruz-Delgado and her husband, Ricardo of Effort. He was the loving and gentle grandfather of his four grandchildren, Gabriela Delgado, Madeline Cruz, Edwin Angel Cruz Jr. and Angel Cruz. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Ileana Marroquin of Baldwin, N.Y., and a sister, Miriam Colon of New York, N.Y.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Gilbert. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Route 209, Gilbert.
Edwin will be laid to rest in Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
