|
|
Eileen M. Bajek
2/8/1961 - 2/28/2020
Eileen M. Bajek, 59, of Bartonsville, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at home. She was the wife of Bartholomew "Bart" Bajek with whom she shared 26 years of marriage.
Born on February 8, 1961 in Manhattan, NY, she was a daughter of the late James and MaryAnne (Port) Slattery and lived in Monroe County since 1993.
She previously worked at Pocono Mt. Recovery Center and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Tannersville.
In addition to her husband, surviving are four children, Anthony Bajek and wife Amanda of Sims, NC and MaryAnne Bajek, Rebecca Lynn Bajek and Erin Faith Bajek all of Bartonsville; three grandchildren, Liliana, Autumn and Logan; five siblings; Mary Pinazotto, Kathleen Slattery, her twin Patricia Slattery, Thomas Slattery and Francis Slattery all of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm (with a prayer service at 3:30pm) on Wednesday, March 4, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to , P.O. Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020