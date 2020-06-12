Eileen Mihalik

Eileen Mihalik6/6/2020Eileen Mihalik, 77, of Stroudsburg passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Whitestone Care Center. Born in Bethayres, PA she was the daughter of William and Irene (Thomalson) McCormick. She was also the widow of Michael Mihalik.Eileen was a graduate of East Stroudsburg University, where is also went on to work in the Speech Therapy Department.Eileen is survived by her son William C. Mihalik, and her cousin Lola Thomalson, along with many of cousins.Cremation was private. A memorial service will be announced for a later date at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg