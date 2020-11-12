Eileen S. Rahner11/12/2020Eileen S. Rahner 76 of Bartonsville, Pa. passed away on Thursday Nov. 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Ronald B. Rahner who died on July 31, 2019.Born in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of Malicki and Genevieve McComb. Eileen was a resident of the Bartonsville area for the past 26 years and prior to that of Bergenfield, New Jersey area. She was employed on Wall Street for the Bank of Montreal for many years and she was of the catholic faith.Eileen is survived by 2 daughters: Deborah Helder and her husband John of Mt. Olive, N.J. and Linda J. Rahner of Bartonsville, Pa., 8 grandchildren: Alexandra, Gabrielle, Nicole, Lauren, Crystal and her husband Grant Daddario, Joseph, Katie and David and 3 great grandchildren: Dominic, Amberlyn and Faith and her siblings: Kathleen McComb, Maureen Dansky and Malcolm McComb. She was preceded in death by a brother Daniel McComb.Funeral services will be held on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:00am from the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg,Pa. 18360 with Fr. Carmen Perry officiating. Burial will follow in the Stroudsburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until the time of the services at the funeral home.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N. 9th. St. Stroudsburg, PA