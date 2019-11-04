Home

William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768

Elaine Gould

Elaine Gould Obituary
Elaine Gould
11/2/2019
Elaine Gould, 63, of Brodheadsville, passed away on Saturday, November 2 in her home.
She was the loving wife of Carl B. "Chuck" Gould II. They celebrated 42 years of marriage together.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Grant Rarick and the late Mabel (Siptroth) Rarick.
Elaine was a member of the Zion Untied Lutheran Church in Brodheadsville.
Elaine chose to make every day a good day.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Joan Zech and her husband Felix of VA; two cousins, Marie Kresge and Glenda Boyer, and many other cousins. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joey Lazinski.
Viewings will be held on Tuesday, November 5, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Wednesday, November 6, from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, November 6 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Ann Melot officiating. Burial will follow in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for an all accessible fishing pier at Silver Valley Natural Area c/o Chestnuthill Township, P.O. Box 243, Route 715 South, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
