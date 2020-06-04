Elaine Krummell Jamison

03/12/1930 - 06/02/2020

Elaine Krummell Jamison passed away on June 2, 2020 in Austin, TX of natural causes. Elaine is preceded in death by her father, who died when she was four years old, her mother, Kathryn Krummell, and brothers William (Bill) Krummell and Kenneth Krummell of Mountainhome, PA. Elaine was born in East Stroudsburg PA 90 years ago on March 12, 1930. She grew up in Mountainhome, PA. After graduating from Barrett high school, she received a loan of $600 from a woman at Buck Hill Falls where she worked as an usher in the movie theater. Elaine used these funds to go to nursing school in Abington PA. Elaine loved to travel the world. She worked as a nurse at hospitals in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, and South Carolina before finishing her nursing career as a supervisor at Memorial City Hospital in Houston, TX.She is survived by her husband John J Jamison, and seven children: Kathi Pickett, MBA of Brush Prairie WA; John P. Jamison, MD of Arlington TX; Michele Thomas, CPA of State College, PA: Colleen Jamison, MBA of Austin TX; Kelley Province,MBA of Conyers GA; Marita Jamison, MEd of Austin TX, and Joseph Jamison, MD of Oklahoma City OK. Elaine wished to be cremated and her ashes distributed near her childhood home in Pennsylvania. A memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania later this year when COVID-19 restrictions permit family travel. Elaine's never-ending love, constant caring, broad smile, feisty wit, stubbornness and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.



