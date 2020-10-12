Eleanor A. Kohv11/29/1922 - 10/05/2020On October 5, 2020, Eleanor A. Kohv of Locust Lake Village in Pocono Lake, peacefully passed away at home with her son and daughter by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Helmut Kohv who passed away in 1980.Born at home in New York City on November 29, 1922, she was one of four daughters and four sons of the late Michael and Rose (Ramponi) Sabatino.Eleanor made her home in the Pocono Mountains over 50 years ago where she lovingly raised her family. Fondly known as "Ellie" or "El" by some, she thoroughly enjoyed cooking and entertaining for all who came through her door. For years, summers were spent teaching children Arts & Crafts and during colder months, she was an extraordinary saleswoman at a local mountain ski shop. After retiring, Eleanor wintered in Sarasota, Florida, where she loved walking along the beach collecting seashells.She is survived by her children, Richard Kohv and Barbara Kohv both of Pocono Lake; brother, Alfred "Bobby" Sabatino of Yonkers, New York; sister, Lorraine "Tootsie" Tamburello of Bronx, New York; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Converso and Anna Sabatino; and brothers, George, Eugene, and Vincent Sabatino.Her family wishes to thank all who visited with her and those who helped care for her through her later years of life.A private memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Pocono Lake. Cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.Bolock Funeral Home