|
|
Eleanor H. (DeNike) Heffner
2/18/2020
Eleanor H. (DeNike) Heffner, career educator and author, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 86. Daughter of the late Howard & Dagny (Borch) DeNike.
Eleanor graduated class valedictorian from East Stroudsburg High School, Class of 1950, achieved her undergraduate degree from Drew University, graduate degree from East Stroudsburg University, and Master of Education degree from the University of Massachusetts. Mrs. Heffner enjoyed her prestigious career in education teaching at the Lancaster, MA, Middle School for nearly forty years. She too served as an adjunct professor at UMass-Lowell and authored numerous language arts and reading materials. In addition to reading and writing, Eleanor was passionate for Shakespearean plays and drama, and held a great interest in opera and music. She sang in several choirs and was a talented musician who played the piano, organ, and violin.
In addition to her countless students, Mrs. Heffner leaves her long-time caretaker and dear friend Jean Watson & husband Everett, and their family of Lancaster, MA.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery, 901 Bryant St., Stroudsburg, PA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, MA. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com.
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water Street, Clinton MA
philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020