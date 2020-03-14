Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Eleanor Jean Fuller


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Jean Fuller Obituary
Eleanor Jean Fuller
06/26/1946 - 03/12/2020
Eleanor Jean (Lesh) Fuller, 73, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in her home.
Jean was born June 23, 1946, in East Stroudsburg, to Daniel and Josephine (Sadowski) Lesh. She married Dwight D. Fuller Oct. 22, 1966, in East Stroudsburg. She followed Dwight during his Coast Guard career to hot destinations such as the Rocks of NY Harbor, the Beaches of North Carolina and Hawaii, and the Rocky shores of Michigan. She would scope out every bingo hall wherever they located. We all knew where she was Monday night, at the Moose where she volunteered for years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; one grandchild, Mackenzie; and one great-grandchild, Jason.
Jean is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dwight; three children, Dwight (Barbara), David (Lisa), and Melissa Fuller; her brother, Richard Lesh; her grandchildren, Jessica, Brandon, Elizabeth, Patrick, Richard, and Abigail; and three great-grandchildren. Her cat will certainly be missing Jean.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 18, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -