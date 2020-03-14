|
|
Eleanor Jean Fuller
06/26/1946 - 03/12/2020
Eleanor Jean (Lesh) Fuller, 73, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in her home.
Jean was born June 23, 1946, in East Stroudsburg, to Daniel and Josephine (Sadowski) Lesh. She married Dwight D. Fuller Oct. 22, 1966, in East Stroudsburg. She followed Dwight during his Coast Guard career to hot destinations such as the Rocks of NY Harbor, the Beaches of North Carolina and Hawaii, and the Rocky shores of Michigan. She would scope out every bingo hall wherever they located. We all knew where she was Monday night, at the Moose where she volunteered for years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; one grandchild, Mackenzie; and one great-grandchild, Jason.
Jean is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dwight; three children, Dwight (Barbara), David (Lisa), and Melissa Fuller; her brother, Richard Lesh; her grandchildren, Jessica, Brandon, Elizabeth, Patrick, Richard, and Abigail; and three great-grandchildren. Her cat will certainly be missing Jean.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 18, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020