Eleanor L. Gower12/12/1932 - 8/7/2020Eleanor L. Gower, age 96 of Effort passed away Friday, August 7th at Brookmont Health Care Center in Effort.Eleanor was the wife of the late Herbert F. Gower who preceded her in death on February 14, 1993.She was born in Long Pond on December 12, 1923, the daughter of the late Arlington Moyer Sr. and Hazel (Bellas) Moyer.Eleanor was a former member of the Effort United Methodist Church in Effort. She served as a Chestnuthill Township Democratic Committee Woman and was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 98 in East Stroudsburg.As a young woman she receive her beautician certification from the Allentown School of Cosmetology.Eleanor and her late husband developed Robin Hood Lakes in Kunkletown; Rolling Acres in Brodheadsville; Rolling Hills in Effort and Jonas Mt. in Jonas.She is survived by three children: Nancy Knappenberger and her husband Jay of Albrightsville, Donald N. Gower of Gilbert, Curt D. Gower and his wife Nannette of Effort.She was a loving grandmother to her eight grandchildren: Robert Kanppenberger, Eric Knappenberger, Erica S. Gower, Dillon Gower, Rachel Gower, Danielle Adamski, Nicholas Gower and Phillip Gower and many great grandchildren.She is also survived by a sister: Jean Green of Freeland and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband Herbert Sr., she was preceded in death by her son: Herbert F. Gower Jr.; and her siblings: Marion M. Hoffner, Nelson C. Moyer, Arlington B. Moyer, Roy A. Moyer and Larry L. Moyer.Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.Eleanor will be interred at the Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Effort United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 545, Effort, PA 18330Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.Gower Funeral HomeRoute 209, Gilbert