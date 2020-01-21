|
Eleanor M. Sherrock
1/17/2020
Eleanor M. Sherrock, 87, of East Stroudsburg passed away peacefully January 17, 2020 while in the loving care of Lehigh Valley Pocono- Hospice House.
Born in Bronx, NY she was a daughter of the late John J. and Ielleen (Leane) Franklin.
Eleanor was the beloved wife of Col. John R Sherrock, mother of Paul M and grandmother of Melissa B. and Miranda N. Sherrock. Beloved sister of Robert Franklin of Queens, New York.
They were married in The Bronx NY on July 7th, 1957 and she traveled with John while on active duty. Her son was born in the Army hospital, Frankfort Germany. They returned to Fort Bragg and then to civilian life in New York. She was a Eucharist Minister of the Catholic Fate since 1970 and a member of St John's Catholic Church since moving to Pennsylvania in 1990. She joins her other Brother John and her Mother and Father in Heaven forever. Thank you all for the prayers, if you wish you may send a donation in her name to the Pa. Chapter of the . God Bless you all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday January 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. John's Catholic Church 5171 Milford Rd. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Online condolences may be made on lantermanallenfh.com
