Eleanor Miller
5/16/2020
Eleanor Miller, 97, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, May 16 in Above & Beyond Senior Living at MountainView, Allentown.
She was the loving wife of the late Luther W. Heydt, married for 28 years before his passing in 1980, and the late Wilbur D. Miller, married for 5 years before his passing in 1994.
Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Tobias "Toby" Landis and the late Helen (Arnold) Landis.
She was a member of the Emmanuel E.C. Church in Bethlehem.
Eleanor was a graduate of West Chester University where she received a degree in elementary education. She was an elementary school teacher in Fountain Hill for many years. She was a member of the Allentown Garden Club and the Allentown Women's Club. She also enjoyed her time with the local card club in the area. She was a social butterfly, as she loved going out to eat, and taking day bus trips to local places. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies, Sixers, Iron Pigs, and Penn State Football fan. She even had a chance to attend a Phillies game during her life. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by a daughter, Suzanne Heydt of Bethlehem, four stepdaughters, Judy Sterner, Cathy Palmer, Jane Nadig, Cindy Koch; and many grandchildren. In addition to her late husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Given A. Landis.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any .
Published in Pocono Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020