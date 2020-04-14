|
Eleanor (Nora) Roberts
4/13/2020
Eleanor (Nora) Roberts, 90, of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono E. Stroudsburg, Pa. of natural causes. She was the loving wife of Robert J. Roberts Sr. with whom she had celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Born in Santa Maria, Italy she was the daughter of Andrea and Clementina (Abatte) Redi. Nora lived her early years in the Roma, Italy moving to Stroudsburg area in 1962. She worked as a registered nurse for the former General Hospital in East Stroudsburg for many years and then did private duty nursing for several years. Nora was a devoted member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Stroudsburg, Pa.
In addition to her husband Bob she is survived by 2 sons: Robert Roberts Jr. and his wife Virginia of Norfolk, Virginia and Carlo Roberts of Stroudsburg, Pa. and a daughter Andrea Bittenbender and her husband Ronald of Saylorsburg, Pa., 4 grandchildren: Kelsey, Shannon, Nicole and John, a brother Enrico Edi of Santa Maria, Italy and several nieces and nephews. Nora was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Private cremation services were handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
There will be a memorial mass celebrated at St. Luke's Catholic Church at a later date.
