Eleanor V. Yezuita
1933 - 2020
Eleanor V. Yezuita
06/23/1933 - 09/23/2020
Eleanor V. Yezuita, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020, surrounded by her family while under hospice care in her home in Hamburg, NJ.
Born on June 23, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Victoria (Kubicki) Gustave. She was born and raised in Plains,PA and raised her family in Haskell, NJ. She moved to East Stroudsburg where she lived until seven years ago when she relocated to Hamburg, NJ.
Surviving are three children, Anthony Yezuita and wife Kerri of Hamburg, NJ, Michelle Novakoski and husband Brian of Vernon, NJ and Denise Stewart and husband Dave of Stroudsburg; eight grandchildren and one great grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer J Yezuita; a son, James Yezuita; and a brother, Walter Gustave.
Eleanor retired from Becton Dickinson in Fairfield, NJ.
A private graveside service will be held at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg. There will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Penn State - THON to benefit pediatric cancer. Donations can be made at donate.thon.org.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
